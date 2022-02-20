house fire

Fire crews investigate 2-alarm fire in Mullica Township, New Jersey

It happened at a home along the 1500 block of Hamburg Avenue.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire crews investigate 2-alarm fire in Mullica Township, New Jersey

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are investigating after a two-alarm fire in Mullica Township, New Jersey occurred overnight.

It happened at a home along the 1500 block of Hamburg Avenue.

Police tape could be seen blocking the road leading up to the home Sunday morning.

Officials haven't released many details on this fire as of yet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mullica townshiphouse fire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
4 children, 1 adult killed in Pa. house fire
Fire damages South Philadelphia rowhome
1 dead in Cape May County house fire
1 dead from smoke inhalation after Trenton fire
TOP STORIES
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
Ukrainian community in Montgomery County headed to rally in Washington
Vehicle crashes into outdoor dining area at bar in Callowhill
AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly Today
Man arrested in connection to Walgreens robbery in Bear, Delaware
Police investigate break-in at abandoned school in Philadelphia
Show More
Bird rescue closes after bird tests positive for contagious disease
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Newark, Del.
At least 2 hurt in 6 vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Police investigate triple shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section
Man walks away uninjured after crashing into construction site
More TOP STORIES News