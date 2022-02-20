Fire crews investigate 2-alarm fire in Mullica Township, New Jersey

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are investigating after a two-alarm fire in Mullica Township, New Jersey occurred overnight.
It happened at a home along the 1500 block of Hamburg Avenue.
Police tape could be seen blocking the road leading up to the home Sunday morning.
Officials haven't released many details on this fire as of yet.
