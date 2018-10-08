Multi-alarm fire at Allentown warehouse, firefighter injured

Firefighters battle Allentown warehouse inferno. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 8, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters continue to battle a multi-alarm fire in Allentown that began Sunday evening.

The call went out around 6:30 p.m. for smoke showing from a building near Franklin and Warren streets.

Three-alarms were struck and multiple fire companies responded.

A firefighter suffered a burned hand was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene of a warehouse fire in Allentown, October 7, 2018



People gathered to watch as the flames and smoke rose from the four-story building.

"I'm coming down 22 -- you could see this from 22," said Nate Williams of Northampton. "You could see this from Whitehall. You could see this from Bethlehem."

Officials told people who live near the building to shelter in place as a precaution. One residence had to be evacuated.

Fire officials say the warehouse was not in use at the time.

They say the thick smoke that poured from the building made for challenging conditions.

"We have collapse zones established which is why it's really a defensive mode right now," said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. "Heavy fire. Especially in those upper floors. We're hearing interior floors collapse."

Some who live nearby lost power.

"Neighbors were coming out running towards the fire," said Andre Foy. "I knew something was wrong. Something big was happening."

While officials said the fire is contained and would not spread, there is a potential for collapse.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and officials said it will be some time before the fire marshal will be able to investigate.

Warehouse fire lights up sky in Allentown: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 7, 2018



