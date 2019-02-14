Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested in a drug bust that targeted the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Sarah Bloomquist has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Nearly a dozen people have been arrested in a drug bust that targeted the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the bust, dubbed the "Kensington Initiative," on Thursday.

"As your Attorney General, I'm listening - and I know you want to see these drugs out of your communities, your children be able to walk to school in safety, and your streets free of these poisons," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro at today's press conference. "Our communities, in Philadelphia and throughout the Commonwealth, cannot sustain the public health crises of gun violence and opioids. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for Pennsylvania, it is my job to target criminals like these who are holding neighborhoods hostage and bring them to justice, but we must also work together to find solutions to treat and prevent addiction to see lasting results."

EMBED More News Videos

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested in a drug bust that targeted the Kensington section of Philadelphia.



Shapiro says more than 160 officers served warrants on 13 homes and 15 vehicles early Thursday morning where known suspects lived.

Authorities say a total of 11 people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking organization which profited roughly $8 million annually.

In addition to the arrests, officers seized 983 grams of crack cocaine, 4,900 grams of heroin and/or fentanyl (street value of $1.7 million), multiple handguns and $13,000 cash.

The amount of heroin and fentanyl seized represents approximately 170,000 doses, which were primarily sold near the 3300 block of Argyle Street

The following were arrested on Thursday:

Edwin Parrilla, 36
Sandra Sanchez Pacheco, 51
Jonathan Pagan Rojas, 35
Anthony Rojas, 32
Kelvin Rojas, 35
Rafael Soto, 49
Moreno Rodriquez, 26
Raymon Rodriguez-Robles, 32
Steven Joel Rodriguez Burgos, 25
Jose Dejesus Evangelista, 35
Rolfi Rodriguez, 40

Authorities say each person will be charged with at least one count of charges including corrupt organizations, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and simple possession.

More arrests are likely, as this is not the end of the "Kensington Initiative," said investigators.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsdrugsNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Senate passes border security plan
Dump truck overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia
Student stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
Student charged with attempted murder in Havertown shooting
Twins giggle with joy after new glasses help them see a whole new world
Philly man hopes to send friend battling cancer to WrestleMania
Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus
3-foot alligator found in home during drug search
Show More
Police: Suspect sought in Center City store burglary
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Camden County police officer strikes and kills teenage girl
Fire crews battle house blaze in Montgomery County
Leap by Joel Embiid startles Oscar nominee Regina King
More News