Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested in a drug bust that targeted the Kensington section of Philadelphia.Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the bust, dubbed the "Kensington Initiative," on Thursday."As your Attorney General, I'm listening - and I know you want to see these drugs out of your communities, your children be able to walk to school in safety, and your streets free of these poisons," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro at today's press conference. "Our communities, in Philadelphia and throughout the Commonwealth, cannot sustain the public health crises of gun violence and opioids. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer for Pennsylvania, it is my job to target criminals like these who are holding neighborhoods hostage and bring them to justice, but we must also work together to find solutions to treat and prevent addiction to see lasting results."Shapiro says more than 160 officers served warrants on 13 homes and 15 vehicles early Thursday morning where known suspects lived.Authorities say a total of 11 people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking organization which profited roughly $8 million annually.In addition to the arrests, officers seized 983 grams of crack cocaine, 4,900 grams of heroin and/or fentanyl (street value of $1.7 million), multiple handguns and $13,000 cash.The amount of heroin and fentanyl seized represents approximately 170,000 doses, which were primarily sold near the 3300 block of Argyle StreetThe following were arrested on Thursday:Authorities say each person will be charged with at least one count of charges including corrupt organizations, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and simple possession.More arrests are likely, as this is not the end of the "Kensington Initiative," said investigators.