Multiple vehicle crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Southampton Township

SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- At least one person is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Burlington County on Tuesday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. along Route 206 near Rancocas Trail.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where multiple vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.

The victim's condition is not known. A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newsaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car slams into side of school bus in Chester Co.
Parents charged after boy found wandering at Folcroft 7-Eleven
Colorado school shooting leaves 8 students injured: LIVE
Man murdered while blocking intruders from Wyomissing home
Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City
Victim writes letter of forgiveness to man who shot him
Show More
Roughly 80 cats seized from a home in Doylestown
Woman found dead in SW Philadelphia, man arrested
Lawsuits allege danger of cooking spray can explosions
Authorities in New Jersey warning about shore rental scam
Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires
More TOP STORIES News