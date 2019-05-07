SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- At least one person is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Burlington County on Tuesday.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. along Route 206 near Rancocas Trail.
Chopper 6 was over the scene where multiple vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.
The victim's condition is not known. A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Multiple vehicle crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Southampton Township
