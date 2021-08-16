Get a dose of art, history and a free beer on the Mural Arts neighborhood walking tour

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mural Arts Philadelphia has launched a new "neighborhood" walking tour designed to showcase what the organization calls the world's largest outdoor art gallery.Karen Rogers has details in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.The "Mural Mile Center City Walking Tour" has been the nonprofit's staple tour."It's almost the autobiography of Philadelphia," proclaims Jane Golden, executive director of the Mural Arts Program.But now, Mural Arts is offering three neighborhood tours as well."We've never done this before," reveals Golden."They each display unique aspects of the community," explains Richard DiLullo, tour guide of the Mural Arts Program.The "West Philly Inspired Tour" highlights inspirational figures in the city's history."Many of whom lived in West Philadelphia," furthers DiLullo.This mural is dedicated to Bishop Richard Allen, a pioneer for social justice and civil rights."He was the first African American Bishop in the United States," says DiLullo.And this 1,100-square-foot mural titled the "Silent Watcher" is like a maternal figure at the gateway to University City."That represents fertility and prosperity and growth," DiLullo says,The "Bella Vistas Walking Tour" tells the stories of people who exemplify Philadelphia's pioneering spirit and grit, such as Octavius Catto."After the Civil War, Catto was instrumental in signing up the newly minted citizenry among Blacks," details DiLullo.Take the "The Spring into the Arts Walking Tour" and you'll learn about "Folding the Prism.""Kind of a kaleidoscope of color," describes DiLullo, "harkens back to the illustrious industrial past."The Spring Garden Tour ends at Yards Brewery, where tour participants are treated to a FREE beer."In fact, there's a new mural going up at all yards," adds Golden."Philadelphia after all is the mural capital the world," declares DiLullo.All of the walking tours last about 90 minutes.