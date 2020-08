Mural of slain Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III vandalized with graffiti

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mural in West Philadelphia that honors a slain Philadelphia police sergeant has been vandalized.The mural depicting Sgt. Robert Wilson III , located on the 6000 block of Baltimore Avenue, was defaced with graffiti.Sgt. Wilson was killed at a North Philadelphia GameStop store on March 5, 2015. Wilson went in to buy his young son a gift when he was gunned down as he tried to stop a robbery.FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby issued the following statement:McNesby said the FOP has been told city crews will be out around 7 a.m. Monday to clean up the mural.