Mural of slain Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III vandalized with graffiti

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mural in West Philadelphia that honors a slain Philadelphia police sergeant has been vandalized.

The mural depicting Sgt. Robert Wilson III, located on the 6000 block of Baltimore Avenue, was defaced with graffiti.

Sgt. Wilson was killed at a North Philadelphia GameStop store on March 5, 2015. Wilson went in to buy his young son a gift when he was gunned down as he tried to stop a robbery.

FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby issued the following statement:

"I'm saddened and angered that vandals would deface the mural of one of our beloved heroes, Sgt. Robert Wilson III. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family on this sad day. Wilson served our great city with passion and compassion and is sorely missed by his friends and colleagues in the Philadelphia police department. Rest easy, Robb."

McNesby said the FOP has been told city crews will be out around 7 a.m. Monday to clean up the mural.
