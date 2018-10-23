Murder investigation underway after American tourist found dead in Turks and Caicos

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the murder investigation of a Long Island attorney in Turks and Caicos.

NEW YORK --
Authorities have launched a murder investigation after the death of a New York attorney who was visiting the Turks and Caicos islands.

Police say 61-year-old Marie Kuhnla of Long Island was found in bushes near the Club Med Resort in the Leeward area on Oct. 16.

The trip was coming to a close when Kuhnla went to her room on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Police discovered her body in waist-high brush near a sports field at the resort around 7 a.m. the next morning.
The discovery came after she had been reported missing the previous day. She had been traveling with two other women, all attorneys at Suffolk County Legal Aid.

"The family of Ms. Kuhnla are being supported by officers from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force," officials said in a statement.
The victim's son, Rick Kuhnla Jr., released a statement to ABC News that read in part, "While I understand the focus of this story is on the circumstances surrounding my mother's death, I would like to take a moment to focus on her life She was a loving, caring, compassionate woman who I was lucky to have for a mom. If she saw someone who needed help she would help them."

He added that Marie Kuhnla went back to school later in life, earned her law degree, and spent over 15 years as a public defender.

"She may be gone but the impact she had on the world and inspiration she provided most certainly is not. Please note I do not have any comment on the events or circumstances surrounding her death," Rick Kuhnla Jr. said in the statement.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdertouristinvestigationu.s. & world
Top Stories
Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Man stabbed outside Center City Wawa
Del. candidate caught removing opponent's flyer
Sentencing day for ex-Allentown mayor
Dog shot in Iraq to get surgery in Philadelphia
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Man, 20, shot in West Philadelphia
Show More
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days
Turkish president: Saudis plotted writer's killing for days
AccuWeather: Back To The 60s Today
More News