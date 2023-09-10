Thousands attend Mushroom Festival in Chester Co. amid manhunt for convicted murderer

The ever-growing event features everything thing, from mushroom-inspired dishes to branded clothes and gifts.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As hundreds of law enforcement officers continued to search for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County, thousands of people converged for Kennett Square's annual Mushroom Festival on Saturday.

It's an event that organizers claim was safe despite the manhunt.

"We plan all year long for this festival, so after 38 years, we have a good track record on what's needed to accommodate this kind of community and this crowd," said Gale Ferranto, the organizer.

The ever-growing event features everything thing, from mushroom-inspired dishes to branded clothes and gifts.

Organizers say they increased security for the event, with private security officers roaming the grounds as well as Kennett Square police.

Meanwhile, hundreds of officers continued to enforce the search perimeter for Cavalcante, focusing on an area near Longwood Gardens, a few miles away from the center of the festival.

"It's been a bit scary. Because even though he's still moving further south, the perimeter of search keeps getting bigger and bigger," said Kat Pitts from West Chester.

The festival is just outside the search perimeter. Police say there were two confirmed sightings of Cavalcante on Friday within the area.

Some festival attendees said they weren't concerned.

"I wasn't worried. I said I'd just look out for a five-foot murdery-looking bearded man and I'd be ok," joked Beth Moose from Newark, Delaware.

"No, I wasn't worried," said Dave Barratt from East Whiteland Township. "I think they've got him isolated over there. I don't think he's going to show up in a big crowd like this."

Vendors pointed to the increased security presence as a reason to why attendees should feel safe.

"We've seen hurricanes and we've seen crazy things, so everyone is out for it," said Aimee Olexy from Talula's Table. "We're so thrilled people are here supporting Kennett Square, such a special community so I think people really realize that they're safe when they come here."

The festival will continue on Sunday, September 10 at 10 a.m.