Danelo Cavalcante escape: Security increased for Mushroom Festival amid search for prisoner

POCOPSON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The much-anticipated Mushroom Festival will go on as planned as the intense manhunt continues for an escaped murder convict in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Security is being increased for the two-day festival that begins Saturday.

The longtime Kennett Square tradition is expected to bring tens of thousands to the area.

Law enforcement agencies have been searching for 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, who broke out of the Chester County Prison on August 31.

The Mushroom Festival is just outside of the search perimeter for the inmate, but organizers of the event say they are prepared.

"We look at what we've got going on in terms of exhibits and the number of vendors and the streets that we encompass, and we have a great security system group this year," said Gale Ferranto, the Mushroom Festival coordinator.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cavalcante is asked to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals' Tipline at 877-WANTED-2. There is a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to his capture.