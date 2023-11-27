Ludacris to perform at Musikfest 2024

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Get ready to "rollout" with your friends and "act a fool" because Ludacris is coming to Musikfest 2024!

The 10-day summer music festival that is held in the Lehigh Valley made the announcement on social media Monday morning.

His performance is set for August 10 at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

General admission tickets go on sale December 1 at 10 a.m., and range between $25 to $79. ArtsQuest member tickets are on sale now.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is set for 7 p.m.

The full lineup has not yet been released.

For more information, visit their website.