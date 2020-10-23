Traffic

11 New Jersey MVC centers going appointment-only, won't take walk-ins

NEW JERSEY -- Some New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Centers will no longer allow walk-ins beginning November 2, shifting to an appointment-only system.

At other centers, additional transactions will be available by appointment.

At all MVC Licensing Centers, out-of-state transfers will now be available by appointment only, just like Commercial Driver License renewals.

The MVC has authorized Licensing Centers to process out-of-state registration and title transfers concurrently with license transfers, to eliminate the need for multiple MVC visits by customers.

At MVC Vehicle Centers, appointments for registration/title transfers for privately purchased vehicles will be offered at NJMVC.gov.

The following MVC Vehicle Centers will be appointment-only, starting November 2.
--Cherry Hill
--Hazlet
--Jersey City
--Lakewood
--Manahawkin

--Medford
--Somerville
--Springfield
--Trenton
--Turnersville
--Wallington

The remaining five Vehicle Centers -- East Orange, Newton, Runnemede, South Brunswick, and Washington -- will continue to serve customers for vehicle transactions on a walk-in basis, as well as by appointment.

Customers may go to NJMVC.gov to make an appointment for any of these transactions.

"I'm proud of the amazing volume of work processed by our team since reopening in July; shifting to an appointment system limits that capacity as well as our flexibility," MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. "However, in-person Vehicle Center Services, specifically new registrations of privately purchased vehicles, have been steadily declining week to week to the point where we believe that our appointment capacity can meet demand. Unlike license transactions, these transactions have proven very consistent from customer to customer, so we can accurately predict how long each will take."

Seniors age 65 and older will be able to reserve appointments at any time, while continuing to benefit from exclusive "Senior Hours" at Vehicle Centers, designated Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., now by appointment.
Appointments for out-of-state transfers and registration/title transfers can be scheduled online and will be available on a rolling, 30-day basis.

Customers are cautioned that demand is high, so they may not be able to get an appointment at their preferred location.

"We will continue to track demand very closely, especially if and when closures due to COVID-19 force appointment cancellations," Fulton said. "As with each innovation we have made, at least one new initiative every two weeks since our reopening, we will continue to balance convenience with our ability to meet demand, without compromising the health and safety of our employees and customers."

The MVC recently announced the addition of Commercial Driver License renewals by appointment. Road tests and driver knowledge tests continue to be available by appointment only, via the MVC website.

The MVC also recently announced that probationary licenses can now be upgraded online. Many transactions, including most license and registration renewals, can now be completed without a visit to an MVC Center.

Customers should visit NJMVC.gov to conduct transactions online whenever possible and learn more about recent changes at the MVC.

For the latest MVC news and updates, visit NJMVC.gov, and follow the MVC on Twitter (@NJ_MVC), Facebook (NewJerseyMVC), and Instagram (njmvc).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseyhealthdmvnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseydrivingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. health officials report 2,219 new COVID-19 cases marking highest 1-day total
18-year-old shot and killed walking to Philadelphia gym
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
$1M scratch-off ticket sold in Bucks County
Multiple St. Joe's Prep students test positive for COVID-19
Man shot during post-funeral gathering in Ardmore
Poll: Who won the debate?
Show More
New Jersey named most hated state in new list
DeSean Jackson suffered high ankle sprain, to miss 'significant time'
Nigeria says 'many lives have been lost' in days of unrest
Wawa, Eagles renew partnership for 5 more seasons
Families deciding whether to skip trick-or-treating this year
More TOP STORIES News