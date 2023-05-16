Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in waterway near Elkton, Maryland home

Police were searching for 3-year-old Mykell Richardson, who was reported missing around 4 p.m. Sunday.

ELKTON, Maryland (WPVI) -- A young boy who was missing in Elkton, Maryland was found dead on Monday.

Police were searching for 3-year-old Mykell Richardson, who was reported missing around 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Elkton Police Department, Mykell was found dead in Little Elk Creek, a waterway near his home.

"Our agency wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time. As this investigation continues into the next phase we would like to thank the following agencies who provided resources and assistance over the past 24 hours," police said in a Facebook post.

Further details on the case have not been released.