Mysterious chunk of ice falls from sky, damages part of Montgomery County home

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's not every day something falls from the sky, let alone chunks of ice on an 80-degree sunny afternoon.

Despite the odds, that's exactly what happened to Jesse Gonzales in Elkins Park on Thursday.

"At about 12:15 p.m., we heard what sounded like someone stomping down the hallway and then it was gone," explained Gonzales.

Puzzled at what the sound could be, he went outside to investigate.

"So, I came downstairs and there were chunks of ice all over the yard. I found there was ice that was buried in the ground. I was like, 'Okay, that obviously came from the sky at some point,'" Gonzales said.

It wasn't just his yard that was damaged, his gutter was completely dented at the spot where the ice fell from the sky.

"So, terminal velocity is 120 mph. When I look at the ditch, it makes sense it would come down that fast and the damage it would cause. The bigger piece I think barely missed the roof," Gonzales explained.

Falling from thousands of feet at that rate of speed, he's grateful no one was hurt.

He assumes the ice fell from a plane, and while that's not confirmed, he decided to have some fun with the mysterious ice.

Gonzales decided to not waste the ice, so he made a "space slurpee" for fun.

We may never know if that was the case for Gonzales, but in the end, he was grateful that neither his family nor his dogs got hurt.

It's just the gutter that needs to be repaired.