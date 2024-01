2 injured by falling chunk of ice in Kensington

2 injured by falling chunk of ice in Kensington

2 injured by falling chunk of ice in Kensington

2 injured by falling chunk of ice in Kensington

2 injured by falling chunk of ice in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The winter weather turned dangerous for two people when they got hit by a falling chunk of ice in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Kensington Avenue and Somerset Street.

Witnesses say the ice fell off the roof of the Somerset SEPTA Station.

We are told the two victims, a man and woman, are expected to be OK.