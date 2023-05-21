NAACP issues travel advisory urging people to avoid Florida

The NAACP Board of Directors issued a travel advisory Saturday for the state of Florida, urging people to avoid the state.

The advisory comes as a direct response to what the Board says is an "aggressive attempt to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools" by Governor DeSantis.

The formal notice from the group states, "Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

"Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon. He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We're not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation," NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson said.

Earlier this year, Desantis blocked student access to a new Advanced Placement course for high school students on African American studies.

Other organizations representing marginalized groups in the state, including the Florida immigrant coalition and the LGBTQ civil rights group have also issued similar advisories.

