Woman knits blankets for cancer patients in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While in the middle of her own battle with leukemia, Nafisha Lewis decided to give back to other patients on her hospital floor, who are in the same fight for their lives.

She's been at Temple University Hospital for nearly a month, and to pass the time, she grabbed her knitting needles and got to work.

In total, Lewis knitted 16 blankets for fellow cancer patients, an idea she says she came up with while walking the hospital floor during the holidays.

