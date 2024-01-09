WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman knits blankets for cancer patients in Philadelphia

WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 9, 2024 12:35AM
Woman knits blankets for cancer patients in Philadelphia
Woman knits blankets for cancer patients in Philadelphia
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While in the middle of her own battle with leukemia, Nafisha Lewis decided to give back to other patients on her hospital floor, who are in the same fight for their lives.

She's been at Temple University Hospital for nearly a month, and to pass the time, she grabbed her knitting needles and got to work.

In total, Lewis knitted 16 blankets for fellow cancer patients, an idea she says she came up with while walking the hospital floor during the holidays.

Watch more from Action News' Christie Ileto in the video player above.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW