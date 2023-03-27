At least 3 kids dead in Nashville school shooting, hospital says; suspect dead | LIVE COVERAGE

At least 3 dead in Nashville school shooting: ABC News Live

Covenant School is a Christian school for preschool through sixth grade.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Three children have died after they were shot at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a hospital official.

All three children were pronounced dead after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesman.

The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect and the suspect is dead.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News' Alex Faul contributed to this report.