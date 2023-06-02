National Donut Day 2023 freebies and delicious deals

Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and others are offering some sweet deals for National Donut Day.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Save room for something sweet today because it's National Donut Day!

Most major chains are offering freebies or discounts.

Anyone who runs on Dunkin' can score a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.

Duck Donuts is giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut per guest, no purchase necessary.

At Krispy Kreme you can select a free donut of any kind.

Krispy Kreme is also running a deal: buy any dozen donuts, get 12 glazed donuts for $2.

Working from home today?

At Taco Bell, you can get free Cinnabon Delights through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub with a $20 order. Just add a two-pack to your cart.