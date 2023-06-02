WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

National Donut Day 2023 freebies and delicious deals

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 9:37AM
National Donut Day 2023 freebies and deals
EMBED <>More Videos

Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and others are offering some sweet deals for National Donut Day.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Save room for something sweet today because it's National Donut Day!

Most major chains are offering freebies or discounts.

Anyone who runs on Dunkin' can score a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.

Duck Donuts is giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut per guest, no purchase necessary.

At Krispy Kreme you can select a free donut of any kind.

Krispy Kreme is also running a deal: buy any dozen donuts, get 12 glazed donuts for $2.

Working from home today?

At Taco Bell, you can get free Cinnabon Delights through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and GrubHub with a $20 order. Just add a two-pack to your cart.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW