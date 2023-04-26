Freebies, fun facts for National Pretzel Day

Allow yourself to load up on carbs today - it's National Pretzel Day!

The twisted treat is believed to have been created by monks in Italy back in 610 AD.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Allow yourself to load up on carbs today - it's National Pretzel Day!

Philly Pretzel Factory, Auntie Anne's and Wetzel's Pretzels are all offering deals and freebies to celebrate.

The first commercial bakery here in the United States started not too far away, in Lititz, Lancaster County, by Julius Sturgis and his family.

Today, Pennsylvania is home to 80% of the nation's pretzel production, including Snyder's of Hanover, which is consistently one of the best-selling brands nationwide.

It is estimated that each American consumes about two pounds of pretzels annually.