NBA playoffs: 76ers take on Nets in 1st round | Here's the full schedule

Philadelphia finished the regular season 54-28, its best record since going 56-26 in 2000-01 en route to the NBA Finals.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NBA playoffs return to South Philadelphia this weekend.

The Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 seed) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (No. 6 seed) in the first round. The first game tips off on Saturday.

Here is the full schedule released by the NBA:

Game 1: Saturday, April 15 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / 1 p.m.

Game 2: Monday, April 17 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, April 20 / Philadelphia at Brooklyn / 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, April 22/ Philadelphia at Brooklyn / 1 p.m.

Game 5: Monday, April 24 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / TBD

Game 6: Thursday, April 27 / Philadelphia at Brooklyn / TBD *If necessary

Game 7: Saturday, April 29 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / TBD *If necessary

The 76ers won all four meetings with the Nets this season.

