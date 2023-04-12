WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

NBA playoffs: 76ers take on Nets in 1st round | Here's the full schedule

Philadelphia finished the regular season 54-28, its best record since going 56-26 in 2000-01 en route to the NBA Finals.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 8:33PM
76ers Playoff Preview: Will the Nets have any answer for Joel Embiid?
EMBED <>More Videos

ESPN NBA writer Tim Bontemps checks in on the Sixers' 1st round matchup and how the Nets may try to stop the likely league MVP.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NBA playoffs return to South Philadelphia this weekend.

The Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 seed) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (No. 6 seed) in the first round. The first game tips off on Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Sixers Playoff Preview: Will the Nets have any answer for Joel Embiid?

Here is the full schedule released by the NBA:

  • Game 1: Saturday, April 15 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / 1 p.m.

  • Game 2: Monday, April 17 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / 7:30 p.m.

  • Game 3: Thursday, April 20 / Philadelphia at Brooklyn / 7:30 p.m.

  • Game 4: Saturday, April 22/ Philadelphia at Brooklyn / 1 p.m.

  • Game 5: Monday, April 24 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / TBD

  • Game 6: Thursday, April 27 / Philadelphia at Brooklyn / TBD *If necessary

  • Game 7: Saturday, April 29 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / TBD *If necessary

Philadelphia finished the regular season 54-28, its best record since going 56-26 in 2000-01 en route to the NBA Finals.

The 76ers won all four meetings with the Nets this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW