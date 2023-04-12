NBA playoffs: 76ers take on Nets in 1st round | Here's the full schedule

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NBA playoffs return to South Philadelphia this weekend.
The Philadelphia 76ers (No. 3 seed) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (No. 6 seed) in the first round. The first game tips off on Saturday.
Here is the full schedule released by the NBA:
- Game 1: Saturday, April 15 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / 1 p.m.
- Game 2: Monday, April 17 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / 7:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Thursday, April 20 / Philadelphia at Brooklyn / 7:30 p.m.
- Game 4: Saturday, April 22/ Philadelphia at Brooklyn / 1 p.m.
- Game 5: Monday, April 24 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / TBD
- Game 6: Thursday, April 27 / Philadelphia at Brooklyn / TBD *If necessary
- Game 7: Saturday, April 29 / Brooklyn at Philadelphia / TBD *If necessary
Philadelphia finished the regular season 54-28, its best record since going 56-26 in 2000-01 en route to the NBA Finals.
The 76ers won all four meetings with the Nets this season.
