ESPN NBA writer Tim Bontemps checks in on the Sixers' 1st round matchup and how the Nets may try to stop the likely league MVP.

Sixers Playoff Preview: Will the Nets have any answer for Joel Embiid?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are set to open their playoff run on Saturday as Joel Embiid, James Harden and Co. welcome the 6-seed Brooklyn Nets to the Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers are a massive favorite to win the series thanks in large part to Embiid, arguably the favorite to win MVP.

The Nets lack the size to deal with Embiid, evident by his 37-point, 13-rebound dominant effort in their last meeting, a 101-98 win in Brooklyn in February. He averaged 31.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in two matchups vs. Brooklyn this season.

So how will things play out over seven games?

ESPN NBA writer Tim Bontemps spoke with Action News' Jamie Apody with his take on how the Nets could throw the kitchen sink at Embiid defensively, and what could determine this matchup.