James Harden-Ben Simmons deal solves 2 Sixers' problems with one deal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The long-rumored trade of Ben Simmons out of Philadelphia finally went down on Thursday.Daryl Morey finally put an end to the Ben Simmons' saga, while finding a top-flight running mate for star Joel Embiid.The Sixers acquired All-Star guard James Harden in exchange for Simmons in a blockbuster deal that also sent Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two 1st round picks to Brooklyn and Paul Millsap to Philly.The move ends Simmons' tenure as a Sixer after the team made him the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.It also helps bolster the team's chances in an Eastern Conference with no clear-cut favorite and provides help for MVP front-runner Joel Embiid.With Harden, the team could feature a devastating inside-outside combo, and the Sixers have 28 games to acclimate Harden into the offense.We'll see how Harden will gel with Embiid and the team but we won't have to wait long for a potential meeting with Simmons.Brooklyn travels to the Wells Fargo Center on March 10.