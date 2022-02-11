sports flash

James Harden-Ben Simmons deal solves 2 Sixers' problems with one deal

By
EMBED <>More Videos

James Harden-Ben Simmons deal solves 2 Sixers' problems with one deal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The long-rumored trade of Ben Simmons out of Philadelphia finally went down on Thursday.

Daryl Morey finally put an end to the Ben Simmons' saga, while finding a top-flight running mate for star Joel Embiid.

The Sixers acquired All-Star guard James Harden in exchange for Simmons in a blockbuster deal that also sent Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two 1st round picks to Brooklyn and Paul Millsap to Philly.
Trade deal sends Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond to Nets; James Harden to 76ers
A trade deal is sending Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets while James Harden is headed to the 76ers, sources confirm to Action News.

The move ends Simmons' tenure as a Sixer after the team made him the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

It also helps bolster the team's chances in an Eastern Conference with no clear-cut favorite and provides help for MVP front-runner Joel Embiid.

With Harden, the team could feature a devastating inside-outside combo, and the Sixers have 28 games to acclimate Harden into the offense.

We'll see how Harden will gel with Embiid and the team but we won't have to wait long for a potential meeting with Simmons.

Brooklyn travels to the Wells Fargo Center on March 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportssports flashphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
Simmons' waiting game continues, but 76ers showing they don't need him
Eagles back playing underdog role as they prep for Bucs, NFL playoffs
Eagles host Cowboys in strange tune-up for unexpected playoff game
Final 4 games to decide Eagles playoffs hopes, Hurts' future
TOP STORIES
Fire company shut down after racist remarks caught on video
Philadelphia teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Police: Suspect carjacks FedEx driver, steals packages in Philly
AccuWeather: Spring-Like Temperatures through Saturday
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
Trade deal sends Ben Simmons to Nets, James Harden to 76ers
Congratulations! Action News producer, husband welcome baby boy
Show More
CDC report reveals life expectancy for each state
Medical examiner reveals Bob Saget's cause of death
Unruly passenger forces Frontier flight from NYC to divert
Propane leak forces street closures in Delaware
Yeadon community holds another meeting to discuss police chief's fate
More TOP STORIES News