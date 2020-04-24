Business

Neiman Marcus expected to file for bankruptcy, lenders say

NEW YORK CITY -- Neiman Marcus is expected to file for bankruptcy Sunday, according to the luxury retail brand's lenders.

It's unclear what the company will enter into bankruptcy trying to achieve.

Right now, all of the company's stores are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and most of its 14,000 employees are furloughed.

On Wednesday, Neiman Marcus missed an interest payment of $72 million on bonds owed in 2024, and now its bond holders have the right to file a lawsuit against the company and force bankruptcy.

The company's lenders say a possible bankruptcy has been in motion since 2018 when the company's two asset holders, Ares Management Corp. and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, moved the most valuable asset in the Nieman Marcus Group portfolio to another entity, leaving the company with no sustainable assets.

The lenders have filed a lawsuit claiming the move was illegal and that the company's asset holders committed fraudulent conveyance.

The company operates 42 Neiman Marcus stores across the United States, including at Hudson Yards on Manhattan's West Side, as well as Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshudson yardsnew york citywomen's clothingbankruptcyclothingfashionmen's clothingretailstore closing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf predicts Philly area among last to reopen in Pa.
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Show More
Philly pastor tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Periods of Rain, Cool Today
Man, 33, dies after being shot in head in Mantua
PA: Businesses react to phase reopening; 1,369 more cases
$20 Lysol can? NJ ramping up efforts to stop price gouging
More TOP STORIES News