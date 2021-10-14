pollution

'Do not eat' polluted fish caught in Neshaminy Creek basin due to high levels of PFOS: Officials

The advisory extends to all fish caught in Neshaminy Creek State Park and Tyler State Park.
By
BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania agriculture, environmental and health officials announced a "do not eat" advisory for all fish species caught in the Neshaminy Creek basin in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

The advisory is due to extremely high levels of a pollutant chemical that accumulates in fish tissue called Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS).

It extends to all fish caught in Neshaminy Creek State Park and Tyler State Park.

"I probably won't fish for a little while but I think this has happened in the past and usually nothing that serious and this time of year, we don't much fishing, it's earlier in Spring," said fisherman, John McCullough.

PFOS, also know as forever chemicals, have been used in surface protection products, like carpet, cookware treatments and many other products. The state says many companies have stopped production or have worked to reduce the amount of chemicals in their products because they never break down.

"DEP sampled fish tissue samples from all across the state and fish in this basin had a level that is considered over the do not eat limit," said Neil Shader, with the Department of Environmental Protection.

Just where the chemicals came from and how long they've been in the water is not clear.

"For the most part, this is being done out of an abundance of caution. I couldn't tell you what the specific level of contamination is any individual fish would be," said Shader.

Studies suggest high levels of PFOS in humans, may cause liver problems and other health issues.

For more information on fish consumption advisories CLICK HERE.

