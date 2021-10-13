University of Delaware student charged with kidnapping, strangling, assault

The Newark Police Department says the violence happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of East Main Street.
Investigators say 20-year-old Brandon Freyre and the victim, who knew each other, got into a verbal argument.
During the argument, police say Freyre damaged property belonging to the victim.
Police say the argument escalated and Freyre hit the woman with blunt objects.
He then sprayed her in the eyes with spray paint, police say, and threatened to kill her if she contacted authorities.
Police say Freyre then "strangled her to unconsciousness" and blocked her from leaving from the apartment.
After approximately four hours, police say Freyre threw the victim down a flight of stairs.
The woman was able to flee the apartment and contact police.
She was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police located Freyre in his Newark apartment and took him into custody without incident.
Freyre, of Arnold, Maryland, has been charged with kidnapping second degree, assault second degree, strangulation, terroristic threatening, assault third degree and criminal mischief.
His bail was set at $38,100. He is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.
In a statement Tuesday, University of Delaware officials denounced the incident, describing it as domestic violence.
"We are writing to acknowledge the harm inflicted, denounce the violence reported, and call for our UD community to come together and advance our goals of a campus climate free of all violence, including gender-based violence and violence against women." https://t.co/AAw7lkSZyR pic.twitter.com/qbjvBu7aKn— Univ. of Delaware (@UDelaware) October 13, 2021
"The past few days have been difficult for the University of Delaware community. We are writing to acknowledge the harm inflicted, denounce the violence reported, and call for our community to come together and advance our goals of a campus climate free of all violence, including gender-based violence and violence against women," the statement read.
Protests have erupted over the violence, and another is scheduled for Wednesday night.
Some students say the university should have addressed the incident more quickly.
The university says the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity, of which Freyre is a member, immediately reported the incident and has since revoked his membership.
"At this point, we do not have information that connects the fraternity with this specific incident," the university said.
The statement continued, "This recent, heinous incident of domestic violence reminds everyone in our community that we must be vigilant to uphold our values so that all can be safe here and pursue an education without the unjust burden of intimidation or threat to one's physical and emotional wellbeing and safety."