PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The former president of a Temple University fraternity who was arrested on sexual assault charges back in May is now facing a number of new offenses.
Ari Goldstein was in court for an arraignment on Wednesday morning. The new charges include rape, sexual assault, unlawful restraint and indecent assault.
Breaking: Former Temple Frat Prez charged with new sexual assault charges. Stay with 6abc for new details. pic.twitter.com/GBgSJHq0Fb— Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) August 8, 2018
The details about the incident in question were not immediately available from the district attorney's office.
Goldstein's attorney, Perry de Marco Sr., tells Action News the accuser is a woman with whom Goldstein used to be in a relationship.
Goldstein was charged in May and has been ordered to stand trial.
During a court hearing last month on the previous charges, a 19-year-old female Temple student testified that last February Goldstein asked her up to his room at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house to smoke marijuana. Instead, she said he assaulted her for about 30 minutes.
After that July hearing, Goldstein's attorney said the allegations were "Me Too gone wild."
Temple University officials suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi in April after at least three women alleged they were sexually assaulted at the fraternity house. The reports also included allegations of underage drinking and drug use.
