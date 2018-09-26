New details expected in Chester County murders

New details to be released in Chester County murders. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 26, 2018.

WEST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The Chester County District Attorney will hold a press conference Wednesday to release new details about a deadly rampage last week.

Authorities say 59-year-old Bruce Rogal shot at his ex-wife, and then killed his parents at Bellingham Retirement Community in East Goshen last Thursday.
Pennsylvania State Police press conference on Chester County manhunt on September 20, 2018.



District Attorney Tom Hogan said it all began when Rogal received notice that his divorce was finalized Wednesday afternoon, and in the judgment the family home was awarded to his now ex-wife.

According to the D.A., Rogal drove to his ex-wife's home and, as she was in the driveway changing the oil in her car, he fired six shots at her. She was not hurt in the incident, but police say some of the bullets hit nearby houses.

When police got to the scene, Rogal was already gone.

Drone 6 of the crash scene a manhunt for alleged double homicide suspect Bruce Rogal ended on September 20, 2018.



Hogan said Rogal then drove to the Bellingham Retirement Community in East Goshen Township and shot his parents, William and Nancy, both in their late 80s, to death in their apartment. He then fled.

A massive manhunt went into the early morning hours.

As Rogal drove past the Pennsylvania State Police barracks, troopers gave chase and exchanged gunfire.

With the aid of a police helicopter, troopers were able to follow Rogal a few miles into the West Bradford Township neighborhood where his ex-wife lives and where he reportedly fired gunshots hours earlier.

Rogal then drove back to his ex's home in West Bradford Township, and engaged in a shootout with police.

Dramatic police radio calls in Pa. manhunt. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 20, 2018.


The police chase ended when Rogal crashed his silver Honda Odyssey into the side of the house. Police say the ex-wife was not home at the time.

He was dead in the driver's seat - weapons next to him. It's not clear if he shot himself or was killed by trooper fire.

Manhunt for Chester Co. murder suspect ends, suspect dead. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on September 20, 2018.



