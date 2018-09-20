POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester County murder suspect ends

Dramatic police radio calls in Pa. manhunt. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 20, 2018.

WEST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police scanner audio obtained by Action News gives a glimpse into the chaotic chase and frantic moments just before a murder suspect was found dead in Chester County early Thursday morning.

"The subject is running from his vehicle," the scanner audio says.

Around 1 a.m., hours after authorities say Bruce Rogal murdered his parents, he led police on a chase in a 2002 silver Honda Odyssey.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says Rogal returned to the very street where he earlier shot at his ex-wife, crashing the van into a home.

The audio continues, "The vehicle has crashed. I'm trying to get a location. He crashed."

A helicopter hovered overhead and officers on the ground closed in on the 59-year-old who was sitting in the van.

District Attorney Tom Hogan will not confirm whether shots were fired by officers or exactly how the suspect died.

The radio call, however, does say there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect.

The radio call says, "They exchanged gunfire. They say he's armed with a rifle. There are helicopters above saying that the doors are still closed on the vehicle."

Seconds later, officers got a closer look inside the vehicle.

"We have a visual. He's slumped over in the driver's seat toward the passenger's seat," the audio says.

The chaos abruptly ended. Rogal was pronounced dead.

The radio call says, "The victim is now deceased at this time."

Additional information is expected to be released by officials later today.

