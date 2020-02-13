Photo shows vehicles in neighborhood when South Carolina 6-year-old girl disappeared

Surveillance cameras captured what is believed to be the last images of the first grader. They show her getting off her school bus in Cayce, South Carolina--a city just south of Columbia--while wearing a black t-shirt with the word "peace" written on it.
WATCH: Video of missing South Carolina girl on school bus day she disappeared
Faye's mysterious disappearance has garnered national intrigue. The FBI joined many other organizations going door-to-door and scouring any source for possible leads in the case.
"I'm going crazy not knowing where she is," Faye's grandmother, Ruth Collins, wrote on Facebook.
SEE ALSO | 'I want my baby back': Family prays for return of missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl Faye Swetlik
"Since 5 p.m. Monday afternoon law enforcement officers from multiple agencies have worked tirelessly around the clock," Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department said at a news conference Wednesday. "We are still exploring every possibility to bring her home."
Law enforcement released pictures of two vehicles seen in the area around the time Faye disappeared.
Detectives want to talk to the the drivers of these vehicles because they may have valuable information about Faye's disappearance.
So far, an Amber Alert has not been issued. This is because investigators do not have any evidence to say Faye was kidnapped. However, they also do not have any evidence suggesting she was not kidnapped.
RELATED | I-Team: Strict standards in place to issue Amber Alerts
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Faye Swetlik hotline at 803-205-4444.