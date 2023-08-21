100-acre wildfire erupts in Wharton State Forest in Camden County, NJ

No structures are threatened and no roads have been closed at this time.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is at the scene of a wildfire burning in Camden County on Sunday night.

Officials say the flames broke out in the area of Jackson Road near the Atco Dragway in the Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township.

The wildfire is 100 acres in size and 0% contained, officials say.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews say they are improving containment lines and are preparing to utilize a backfiring operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire.

No structures are threatened and no roads have been closed at this time.

The blaze was first reported by the Medford Firetower and triangulated with the Apple Pie Hill Firetower.