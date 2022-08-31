New Jersey police investigating after multiple children bitten by fox in Ocean County

A total of six incidents were reported to police involving kids who were playing in their own yard or at the playground.

A total of six incidents were reported to police involving kids who were playing in their own yard or at the playground.

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating several reports of children being bitten by a fox in Lakewood, Ocean County.

A total of six incidents were reported to police involving kids who were playing in their own yard or at the playground.

The first incident was reported to police at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday when a mother said her child was bitten while playing at the John Street playground earlier in the day around 10 a.m. That child was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Later, around 7:15 p.m., an officer responded to a home on Rose Park Circle where he was told a fox jumped on a child. That child was not injured.

Another officer responded to a home on Regal Court at 7:30 p.m. for a fox bite. He was informed that three children were bitten while playing in their yard.

The family was advised to seek medical attention and he contacted the Ocean County Health Department.

Later, at 9:40 p.m., another officer responded to a home on Center Street for a fox bite. He learned that an 8-year-old was bitten while playing on the John Street playground earlier in the evening.

It is not clear if the incidents involved one fox or more than one animal.

The Ocean County Health Department is still investigating.

A spokesperson said the fox was not captured but all foxes are considered suspect of rabies since they are not a social species.

If anyone has information or was bitten by a fox, contact the OCHD or Lakewood police immediately.

Doctors that may treat a fox bite have 12 hours to report it to the health department.