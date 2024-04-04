Raccoon attacks guests waiting in line for roller coaster at Hersheypark | VIDEO

The raccoon attack happened while people were in line for the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster.

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were taken to a hospital following a raccoon attack at Hersheypark last weekend.

It happened while people were in line for the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster. TMZ obtained a video of the incident.

You can see the raccoon enter the line, and people try to avoid it. The animal then bites a girl's shoe, before running out of the line and into the woods.

Hersheypark officials say two people were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW

"Guest safety is and will always be our top priority at Hersheypark. As such, we have a full complement of public safety and health professionals on the property who responded quickly to render necessary care to the two people impacted.," a spokesperson said.

They say the raccoon has not returned to the park, but they have a plan in place if it does.