Cramer Hill, Nuanced Cafe, Wilson's are 3 new spots to take in the best of Southern N.J.

Cramer Hill Waterfront Park is the new crown jewel of Camden, where you can get some outdoor recreation, as well as take in some of the best views in the area of the Philly skyline.
Nuanced Cafe is the perfect daytime spot for connecting with people and getting a house-brewed coffee or tea. Owner Rose Hicks wants to bring Black culture to all her guests, offering events and opportunities and inspiration for all.
The husband-and-wife team behind Wilson's Restaurant & Live Music Lounge just opened a vibrant new spot in Hi-Nella. Mark and Mame Wilson set the scene for an upscale night out experience that features live music acts, New Orleans style cuisine, and a full bar.
Cramer Hill Waterfront Park | Facebook | Instagram
1501 Harrison Avenue, Camden, NJ 08105
Nuanced Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
225 Market Street, Camden, NJ 08102
856-203-7252
Wilson's Restaurant & Live Music Lounge | Facebook | Instagram
709 Warwick Road, Hi-Nella, NJ 08083
856-258-5829
Thursday through Sunday, doors open at 6pm
Sunday jazz brunch from 11am-3pm