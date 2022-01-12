FYI Philly

Cramer Hill, Nuanced Cafe, Wilson's are 3 new spots to take in the best of Southern N.J.

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Fun finds for a full day and night in South Jersey

All over South Jersey, there are things to do in every part of your day.

Cramer Hill Waterfront Park is the new crown jewel of Camden, where you can get some outdoor recreation, as well as take in some of the best views in the area of the Philly skyline.

Nuanced Cafe is the perfect daytime spot for connecting with people and getting a house-brewed coffee or tea. Owner Rose Hicks wants to bring Black culture to all her guests, offering events and opportunities and inspiration for all.

The husband-and-wife team behind Wilson's Restaurant & Live Music Lounge just opened a vibrant new spot in Hi-Nella. Mark and Mame Wilson set the scene for an upscale night out experience that features live music acts, New Orleans style cuisine, and a full bar.

Vview of Philadelphia skyline from waterfront park in Camden


Cramer Hill Waterfront Park | Facebook | Instagram
1501 Harrison Avenue, Camden, NJ 08105

Nuanced Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
225 Market Street, Camden, NJ 08102

856-203-7252
Wilson's Restaurant & Live Music Lounge | Facebook | Instagram
709 Warwick Road, Hi-Nella, NJ 08083
856-258-5829
Thursday through Sunday, doors open at 6pm
Sunday jazz brunch from 11am-3pm
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew jerseyfyi phillyfyi new jersey restaurants
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Painted Mug puts spotlight on LGBTQIA community
Townsend, Vernick, Sazon highlight COVID restaurant comebacks
3 new additions to Philadelphia's dining scene
FYI Philly - New dining, dessert, fun around Philly in 2022
TOP STORIES
Infant, 3 crew members injured in medical helicopter crash
Aviation expert says helicopter pilot is 'a hero'
Jim Gardner signs off from Action News at 11 | WATCH
Woman with stab wounds jumps from fire, son turns self in: Police
Delco hospital temporarily closing ER due to staffing shortages
Subcontractor tried to meet up with girl outside Pa. school: Police
AccuWeather: Not As Cold This Afternoon
Show More
Community helping volunteer firefighters after home goes up in flames
6abc names Rick Williams as anchor of Action News at 11pm
'Near certainty' Fairmount fire ignited when Christmas tree set ablaze
MontCo group finds most COVID at-home tests need improvement
Ensuring your building's doors are fire safe, working properly
More TOP STORIES News