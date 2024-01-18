New Jersey braces for winter weather; state of emergency remains in effect

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Communities in New Jersey are bracing for a second winter storm in one week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Camden, Gloucester, Salem, Ocean and parts of Burlington counties. The warning goes into effect on Friday at 4 a.m.

As a result, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state offices will be closed on Friday, and a State of Emergency that went into effect for recent storms will continue.

"Please drive slow and with caution," Murphy said.

Workers made sure plow trucks were in working order at the Cherry Hill NJDOT maintenance facility.

"We expect this to be a plowing event," said NJDOT Assistant Commissioner Chris Feinthel. "We haven't had one of these, especially in South Jersey in about two years so in some ways there's some excitement. The team is ready to go with that."

After the snow that fell on Tuesday, Feinthel says crews are in good shape.

"We almost got a trial run earlier this week. Equipment numbers are good everything's up and running. Everything's in great order. Our salt supply is over 80% state-wide," said Feinthel.

At Westmont ACE Hardware, we found people picking up supplies.

"I'm picking up paw-friendly ice melt for my little miniature dachshund Rosie," said Melissa Morrissey of Haddonfield.

"I'm here for some ice melt and a shovel," said Michelle Goldman of Princeton.

Owner Bill Getzinger says their supplies were wiped out earlier this week, but a delivery Thursday morning had them restocked.

"I hope it's plenty," said Getzinger. "People have been coming in. It's been steady. It's not like it was Tuesday when it was panic. But we should be in good supply through tomorrow's storm."