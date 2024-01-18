AccuWeather meteorologists say several inches of snow are expected across most of the area.

Here's how much snow we could see in the Philadelphia region on Friday

We have an AccuWeather Alert for accumulating snow falling throughout the day on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region is expected to see several inches of snow on Friday, making it the second time this week the region will be digging out.

Snow totals for this storm are forecasted to be largely similar across most of southeastern Pa., southern N.J. and northern Delaware.

Most counties are expected to see 2" to 4" of snow, according to our AccuWeather meteorologists.

Exceptions include Cape May County, portions of the Jersey Shore, and southern Delaware. About 1" to 2" of snow are expected.

It's possible, however, that snow totals in some isolated areas of the Philadelphia region could be higher.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 4 a.m. Friday for our entire area with the exception of Cape May County. The advisory lasts through 10 p.m. Friday.

The forecasted high temperature is 31 degrees.

Check StormTracker 6 live radar throughout the day to track the snowstorm.

Some Philly side streets are still covered with ice

Many people who live and work in Philadelphia are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm earlier this week: ice-covered side streets.

The snowfall, freezing rain and then refreeze have drivers dealing with dangerous conditions on less traversed streets.

Some Philadelphia streets remain icy as next winter storm nears

"The last few days has been really bad. I almost got into a car crash three times already. Not myself but people almost hit me three times," said Juan Alvarez of Northeast Philadelphia.

Stocking up ahead of the storm in N.J.

People were hitting the stores Thursday as the snowstorm loomed.

Action News was at the Ace Hardware store in Westmont, N.J. where shovels, ice scrapers, ice melt - and sleds! - were in high demand.

New Jersey residents head to buy shovels, salt ahead of next winter storm

The store manager, Bill Getzinger, said the store sold out of many supplies earlier this week, but they were able to arrange for a shipment of ice melt to be delivered so customers could come in and stock up.

"It was extremely busy. No one had any supplies at home because it had been so long since it snowed. Everybody had to come in and reload," he said. "So we had been sitting on about two years' worth of supply and it was sold out in one day."