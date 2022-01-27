Snow preparations begin in South Jersey ahead of potential storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11512693" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winter hurricane? Adam Joseph explains 'bombogenesis' ahead of this weekend's expected snowfall.

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Jersey Shore has already seen two storms this month and could get hit with another this weekend.The New Jersey Department of Transportation already has crews out preparing the roads and will continue to do so.NJ DOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez- Scaccetti says crews are fueling up at their fueling locations, topping off salt and brine solutions.She adds they have plenty of material on hand and enough staffing to handle whatever comes this way.PennDOT has seen some Covid-19 related staffing shortages but says they are prepared for the next few days.Brad Rudolph says when they have a staffing shortage, they bring on extra contractors and other districts' teams to supplement.Rudolph says they have been able to get a jump start on preparations, and that crews started pretreating roads Wednesday.That will continue Thursday, and early Friday -- some anti-icing and brine will be applied.All agencies will be closely monitoring the forecast and updating plans as it gets closer.According to Meteorologist Adam Joseph, the storm begins Friday evening and ends early Saturday afternoon. You can watch his latest forecast below