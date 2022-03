FRANKLIN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday that left one person dead in Gloucester County.The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Route 55 northbound at mile marker 38.4 in Franklin Township.Police say a car flipped over in the median.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Officials expect some traffic delays at the crash scene.No further details have been released at this time.