New Kids On The Block, Shania Twain and Keith Urban talk about their Las Vegas residency

Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and New Kids on the Block share their thoughts on their Las Vegas residencies. While the Backstreet Boys might be next to join the lineup, AJ McLean kept the details under wraps

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas is home to some of the biggest performers in the world and more of your favorite artists could be are making their way to sin city.

New Kids On The Block are the latest headliners to announce a Las Vegas residency, and they couldn't be more excited for their performances.

We caught up with the group at Dolby Live in the Park MGM and Donnie Wahlberg shared how special it was for them to be there.

"Vegas was the place where your career is over and you're really old, you go there, and you just play like in a bar at night and that's the end of it," he said. "Now, people are coming to Vegas at the height of their career.

"We've done so many things in our careers and we've always talked, even when we were kids, it was like 'one day we'll do Vegas when we get older.' Well, we're not that old but we're here and we're going to do it, and it seems like it's been a long time coming."

They follow in the footsteps of so many other superstars like Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and U2, who kicked off the opening of the Sphere in 2023.

Shania Twain is currently performing at Planet Hollywood playing all of her hits. While Twain always sports an iconic look during her shows, her fans also come prepared in their best "Shania" look.

"You know the audience inspires me every night, I'm people watching," she said. "I really notice it they put an effort, and they get into the spirit."

Keith Urban is another huge star who is taking his talents to Vegas, and he shared some info with us about his upcoming shows.

"Fontainebleau is where we're playing," he told On The Red Carpet correspondent Sophie Flay. "I haven't played there before so we got five shows beginning of October and then five in February."

There are rumors that Backstreet Boys may have a big announcement coming soon. We caught up with Aj Mclean at the iHeartMusic Fest to see if he would spill any details, but he wouldn't confirm or deny.

"Backstreet is taking the rest of the year off, well this whole year off," he said. "Then next year we got some things coming I can't say what. There's talks of us coming back to Vegas, we definitely want to. Can't really say much but big things coming."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC news station.