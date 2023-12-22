The new law limits shackling for women, including those who are pregnant.

New law changes the way women are treated in Pennsylvania prisons

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The latest available statistics show there are more than 2,700 women in Pennsylvania prisons. A new law makes changes to how they're treated.

It's a law that took seven years to pass, and it impacts not just women who are incarcerated but their families on the outside as well.

It's a cause that's important to Tonie Willis, founder of Ardella's House, which is in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

"We are a safe house for women coming home from prison," said Willis of the home, which is named after her mother.

Willis knows the challenges women face when returning home.

"I did a little time," she said of her own experience. "I was in my early 20s, I don't like really talking about it much."

That could be because of the trauma that incarceration can cause particularly for women.

It's something State Representative Morgan Cephas (D- Philadelphia County) knew needed to be addressed.

"A lot of the focus was on the men who were in our criminal justice system," said Cephas.

That changes with a new state law known as Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act. It's a bipartisan piece of legislation that Cephas co-sponsored with Republican Representative Mike Jones of York County. It changes the way women are treated in prison.

"When we were having the conversation about women who are incarcerated, the issue of shackling always came up," said Cephas.

The new law limits shackling for women, including those who are pregnant.

"To not shackle women during labor, where is she going?" said Willis.

"It also requires the correctional center to allow for three days of bonding with an infant," said Cephas.

The Dignity Act, which was House bill 900, also provides more access to family visitation.

"Ensuring our families are really able to stay connected to their young ones," said Cephas.

"A high percentage of women who are incarcerated are mothers," said Willis.

The new law limits solitary confinement for pregnant women and requires trauma-informed care. The law also mandates prisons provide free feminine hygiene products, and it provides education on things like prenatal vitamins for pregnant women in prison.

"Right now it's funded with a grant through the Tuttleman Foundation. The next iteration of Dignity for Incarcerated Women is to ensure that we make that as a requirement in our system," said Cephas.

Willis helped push for the new law restoring dignity for women in prison so they can make healthy transitions back home.

"This bill being passed is the best Christmas present I could ask for," she said.