A sneak peek at local new restaurants, 2020 Philly Flower Show

Philly named to "Best Trips" ListNational Geographic's Annual Best Trips List is out, and Philly made the cut!
Global juggernaut National Geographic has been highlighting some of the most amazing places on the planet, and this year's travel picks - and pics - are no exception.
The Canary Islands, the Grand Canyon, and Tasmania all made the list... and so did we! We check out some of the sights that made Philly
The 2020 list can be found at: NatGeo.com/Best Trips
Four must-try restaurants new to Philadelphia for 2020We are a few weeks into the New Year, and there are lots of new restaurants to check out in the city. Whether for dinner, lunch or brunch.
The Hadley is located on the ground level of East Tower Park Towne Pace. The restaurant is owned by Joseph Smith, owner of Bobby Vans, known for his New York steakhouses, but here he's expanding his menu from land to sea. They tote the Hangover Sandwich and the classic Bloody Mary for brunch on the weekends.
2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, East Tower, Philadelphia, PA 19130
New in Northern Liberties is Hello Vietnam by part-owner Julie Dinh. She brings her mother's authentic and traditional recipes from her homeland.
722 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Owner and pastry chef, Chad Durkin pays homage to his Italian upbringing with his quick-service Porchetteria and his love for small pastries.The pork is whole roasted and marinated for 24 hours, and the ciabatta is baked fresh in-house everyday.
2204 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Big Catch Poke is the only poke spot on East Passyunk. Fill up on unlimited toppings, some quite unique. You can also get fresh squeezed juices, like fresh sugar cane juice!
1840 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Black Tie GalaThe theme for this year's Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show is the Mediterranean, and the preview party gala is an all-inclusive trip for your taste buds with foods from the Italian, French and Spanish Rivieras along with Northern Africa.
Don your black tie and best dress, grab a cocktail and stroll the gorgeous gardens, enjoying the sights and sounds of a Mediterranean summer inside -- while it's still winter outside.
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party Gala | Preview Party Tickets
Friday, Feb. 28, 6-10 p.m.
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Flower Show Tickets
February 29-March 8
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Philly Mag Tips: Jump-Start Your New Year!It's that time of year again, when people start making resolutions to get fit, and live healthier lifestyles.
The folks over at Philly Mag say that's the wrong idea. Instead of making it about "new year, new you', simply try taking some new approaches!
Check out their latest issue for some great lifestyle ideas -- 20 ideas, to be exact.
Philadelphia Magazine - January 2020
https://www.phillymag.com/ | Facebook | Instagram
Your next amazing night out awaits you at PaddywaxWe found a place where you can meet up with friends for drinks, while making something that looks good (and smells good).
And the best part? You get to walk away with something YOU created!
Paddywax started 20 years ago, and their products are carried in stores like Urban Outfitters, Neiman Marcus, and Paper Source.
Just a few years ago, they started doing 'candle pouring' workshops where they guide you through the process of making your own candle from start to finish. And it's BYO, so sipping through the workshop is encouraged - and they will soon have a small bar located in the store!
Paddywax Candle Bar | Facebook | Instagram
1733 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-278-2307
Liberty Bellows is an accordion shop that aims to squeezeIn the Mid-Atlantic region of the country, you might find shops that only sell new accordions or some that only repair accordions, or ones that only give lessons.
But Liberty Bellows in Philadelphia does it all!
With a background in finance and technology, Michael started playing the instrument when he was a teen after finding his father's old accordion in the attic.
FYI Loves the Arts: 'A Woman of No Importance' hits Walnut Street stageThe Walnut Street Theatre is bringing the feel of 'Downton Abbey' live on stage.
The Theatre is kicking off its 2020 season with one of Oscar Wilde's most classic comedies, A Woman of No Importance.
Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance | Facebook
Through March 1, 2020
825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Shelter Me: Happy Trails Retirement hospice older animals
We travel to Morrisville to meet Stacey Herrick, a local woman who turned her home into the Happy Trails Retirement Home, a hospice for senior dogs.
Happy Tails Retirement Home | Instagram | Facebook