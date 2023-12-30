What's open and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2024

After ringing in the New Year, many people will also have errands to run, whether that's making returns or heading to the grocery store.

Many retailers, grocers and pharmacies will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though some have modified hours.

This year, New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday, so some services like banking or postal delivery will already be closed.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Retail

Target will be open on December 31 from 8 am to 10 pm local time. On New Year's Day, Target stores will open a little later at 9 am and close at 10 pm.

Walmart will be open on both days.

JCPenney stores will open at 11 am on New Year's Eve, and the retailer said to check with local store times for closing times. On New Year's Day, stores will be open from 11 am to 6 pm local time.

Most Macy's stores will be open from 10 am to 7 pm on New Year's Eve and operate regular hours on New Year's Day.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense stores will be open from 9:30 am to 6 pm on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Kohl's will be open from 9 am to 7 pm on New Year's Eve and 10 am to 9 pm on New Year's Day.

Groceries

Whole Foods is open with modified hours on both days, depending on location. Kroger will be open as normal.

Aldi is closing early on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.

Trader Joe's will close at 5 pm New Year's Eve and be closed all day New Year's.

Costco's New Year's Eve hours are 8:30 am to 5 pm and will be closed on New Year's Day.

Wegmans will close at 8 pm on New Year's Eve and reopen on New Year's Day at 6 am, except for New York City's Astor Place and Brooklyn stores which will open at 7 am.

Safeway and Albertsons stores will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Jewel-Osco, ACME and Shaw's stores and pharmacies will be open on New Year's Eve on reduced hours. Stores will be open on New Year's Day but most pharmacies will be closed.

Vons stores and pharmacies will be open on New Year's Eve. They will be open on modified hours on New Year's Day, though their pharmacies will be closed.

Tom Thumb stores and pharmacies will be open on New Year's Eve, though pharmacies will be at reduced hours. Tom Thumb stores will be on New Year's Day, and pharmacies will be closed.

Pharmacies

CVS said many locations will be open for the New Year's holidays, but to check with local stores before visiting as some may be on reduced hours or closed.

Rite Aid stores will be open regular hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Walgreens will be open during regular business hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but pharmacy hours will vary by location.

Postal services

The US Postal Service will not deliver mail on New Year's Day.

There is no UPS pick up or delivery service on New Year's Day, but its Express Critical service is available. FedEx will not be doing regular pickup and delivery on New Year's Eve, but its Home Delivery, Office and Custom Critical services will be open. FedEx will be closed on New Year's Day except for its Custom Critical service.

Banking

Most banks follow the Federal Reserve banking holidays, so most teller services will be closed on New Year's Day. As always, you can use mobile banking services and ATMs.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will not be trading on New Year's Day.

