Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: On the red carpet for 2 New York film award galas

NEW YORK -- It's award season and as we countdown to the Oscars, two big ceremonies took place in New York City - the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review galas.

Both galas brought out a cavalcade of celebrities including stars Brad Pitt, Ben Stiller, and Renee Zellweger, and directors Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Bong Joon-ho.

With Sandy Kenyon on assignment, Jo Trupp of Glam Lab caught up with some of those celebs on the red carpet ahead of both shows.

Don't miss the 92nd Oscars on Sunday, February 9, on ABC. Join us on the morning of Monday, January 13, for Oscars nominations.
