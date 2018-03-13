Newark Police seek man who exposed himself in a supermarket

EMBED </>More Videos

Police seek man who exposed himself in a Newark Acme: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Newark Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself in the frozen foods section of a local ACME Sunday.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the ACME in the College Square Shopping Center off of Liberty Avenue.

Authorities said a 65-year-old female employee reported that she was in the freezer section when a male walked up to her with his pants around his thighs and his genitals exposed.

Police said the employee quickly walked away and at the same time the suspect left the store.

A review of the surveillance system showed that the suspect was milling around the store for an hour prior to the incident.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, average weight, medium dreadlocks. At the time of the incident he was wearing a navy blue jacket, khaki pants and sunglasses.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsindecent exposure
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News