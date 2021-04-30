NFL Draft 2021: Eagles select DeVonta Smith in first round

Run It Back Thennnn My Boy! You Deserve It All Brotha , Congrats !! Let’s Get To It ‼️@DeVontaSmith_6 — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 30, 2021

New Eagles WR DeVonta Smith



🏆1st wide receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years https://t.co/vR2QZd2Dqh pic.twitter.com/XsOIBptKat — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) April 30, 2021

DeVonta Smith led country in nearly every WR category in college football!!!! @DeVontaSmith_6 had over 1,800 yards with 23 touchdowns and won the Heisman 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ocDgPYmrFZ — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) April 30, 2021

Eagles Draft Board

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles selected Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith after trading up two spots to No. 10 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.The Alabama wide receiver reunites with former teammate Jalen Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles last season. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. He was the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years."I know for sure we're going to work every day," Smith said about playing with Hurts again. "Every day we're going to come in and give our best and be ready."Smith was the third player from Alabama drafted in the top 10. One pick earlier, cornerback Patrick Surtain II went to the Broncos. Fellow reciever Jaylen Waddle went to Miami at No. 6."Guys like Pat were making me better every day and me making him better and that's what it's all about," Smith said about matching up against Surtain in practice.Smith called it a dream come true after being picked by the Eagles and admits he was shocked the team traded up with Dallas to get him.The Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round last year, one pick ahead of wideout Justin Jefferson. They took J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round in 2019 ahead of DK Metcalf. Philadelphia hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.Smith has reliable hands, quick feet and is a sharp route runner. He reportedly weighed 166 pounds at the medical combine so his size is far from ideal, but his technical skills help him avoid getting locked up by defenders who try to get physical. He's been productive lining up inside or out.New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is a former receivers coach and has spoken with excitement about the position. He took over when Doug Pederson was fired three years after winning a Super Bowl."Super impressed with a lot of things that he can do, and we see a lot of different ways that he can fit our offense," Sirianni said.To move up, the Eagles gave Dallas the 12th pick in the first round and a third-round pick (No. 84) they received from Indianapolis in the trade that sent Wentz to the Colts.Philadelphia originally had the sixth pick but they traded that to the Dolphins last month and gained an extra first-round pick in 2022.Round 1: #10 overall (traded 12 overall pick from Cowboys)Round 2: #37 overallRound 3: #70 overallRound 3: #84 (From Colts)Round 4: #123 (From Dolphins)Round 5: #150 overallRound 6: #189 overallRound 6: #224 overall (Comp)Round 6: #225 overall (Comp)Round 7: #234 overallRound 7: #240 overall (from 49ers)-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.