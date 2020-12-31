WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Nightlife and hospitality workers run for a plan to get back to work
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old boy shot, killed in West Oak Lane: Police
Police vehicle involved in crash in Upper Chichester Twp.
Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Aggressive squirrel attacks reported in NYC neighborhood
Philly area offers options for New Year's Eve amid pandemic
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Show More
Man wrongly convicted to receive $9.8M from City of Philadelphia
Suspect opens fire at Pat's Steaks in South Philly
Action News Morning Team: What I Learned in 2020
Pharmacist arrested after deliberately spoiling vaccine, police say
TSA screens more than 1 million passengers for 5th straight day
More TOP STORIES News