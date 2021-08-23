Man sentenced for fatal shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera in East Mount Airy

District Attorney Larry Krasner made that announcement during a news conference in East Mount Airy on Monday morning.
Tayvon Thomas was sentenced for the deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera back in October 2019.
Rivera was shot while being held by her mother inside their home on North Water Street.
Authorities say Thomas and another man shot into the house because they thought the girl's father was inside.
Thomas later turned himself in and pled guilty to the shooting.
The second man, Freddie Perez of Chester, Delaware County, is awaiting sentencing.
