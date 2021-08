Man sentenced for fatal shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera in East Mount Airy

EMBED >More News Videos Vigil held after toddler shot dead in Philadelphia. Annie McCormick has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on October 21, 2019.

EMBED >More News Videos The analysis showed about 70% of the funding is being invested in programs that could produce results in violence reduction in the medium or long term.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man will serve up to 110 years in prison for the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old girl.District Attorney Larry Krasner made that announcement during a news conference in East Mount Airy on Monday morning.Tayvon Thomas was sentenced for the deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera back in October 2019.Rivera was shot while being held by her mother inside their home on North Water Street Authorities say Thomas and another man shot into the house because they thought the girl's father was inside.Thomas later turned himself in and pled guilty to the shooting.The second man, Freddie Perez of Chester, Delaware County, is awaiting sentencing.