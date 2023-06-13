Nipotina is South Philly's new sandwich-lover's spot

Nipotina is a new sandwich shop in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The owners of P'Unk Burger and Slice are now broadening their restaurant group to include sandwiches.

Marlo Dilks and her husband Jay opened Nipotina on West Passyunk in April.

The space is located in the same neighborhood where Marlo grew up.

It is where she fell in love with the business while working at her father's two luncheonettes and watching him run his neighborhood butcher and grocery store.

Now, Marlo and Jay have seven daughters of their own along with three restaurants.

The newest venture features a menu of sandwiches and breakfast from 8-11 a.m.

You will find ribeye steak sandwiches or gut busters like "The Hangover", which tops the cheesesteak with an egg and tater tots.

The namesake Nipotina is a chicken cutlet topped with fried salami and chipotle mayonnaise.

Nipotina | Facebook | Instagram

2238 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145