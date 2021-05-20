Mt. Laurel community rallies around family after fire destroys home, kills dogs

Colleen McGinn and Christopher Sutton live at the home with their children.
McGinn says her aunt and three dogs were the only ones inside at the time of the blaze. Her aunt and dog Tinkerbell made it out, but the two animals didn't survive.
"My neighbor called and said the house was on fire. So I rushed home and everything was gone," recalled McGinn on Wednesday night. "We lost Abby and Roxy in the fire and they didn't stand a chance."
But as quick as the fire destroyed so much of their lives, their friends Betsy and Gabrielle Turgeon began to help rebuild them.
"These are the most kind, genuine people that I've ever met," said Turgeon.
"As soon as a we got the phone call I jumped into action. I was like, 'What can I do?'" said Turgeon.
They put up a message on social media asking for donations. Within no time, clothes and so much more can pouring into the Turgeon's home.
"People genuinely care about each other here, it's just so heart warming to see," said Betsy Turgeon.
McGinn says her whole family is beyond grateful.
"Blessed and loved by my friends," she said.
"I would never think in a million years that something like this would happen, and the community has rallied around to help us," added Christopher Sutton.
The family's dog, Tinkerbell, came home from the animal hospital on Wednesday night. She is expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
If you are interested in helping the family, you can email Betsy Turgeon HERE.