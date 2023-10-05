Police investigating murder-suicide of family in Plainsboro Township: law enforcement sources

An investigation is underway into the murder-suicide of a family in Plainsboro Township, New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident happened along Titus Lane in Plainsboro Township on Wednesday.

Officials say authorities received a 911 call around 4:40 p.m. requesting a welfare check at a home on Titus Lane.

Plainsboro police officers found the bodies of four victims inside the house.

Law enforcement sources told our sister station WABC-TV that an adult man is accused of killing his wife and two children before killing himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 or Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-8843.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Find support for issues with mental health, drugs, or alcohol through the Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.